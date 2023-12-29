When the Arizona Coyotes face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), Matias Maccelli and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to watch.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller has been a big player for Arizona this season, collecting 30 points in 34 games.

Maccelli has six goals and 20 assists, equaling 26 points (0.8 per game).

Lawson Crouse has posted 15 goals and seven assists for Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka's record is 6-7-2. He has conceded 45 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 414 saves with a .902% save percentage (36th in league).

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano's 16 goals and nine assists in 34 contests give him 25 points on the season.

Anaheim's McTavish has posted 24 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 14 assists.

This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 22 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 13 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 6-8-0 in 15 games this season, conceding 49 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 410 saves and an .893 save percentage, 50th in the league.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 30th 27.1 Shots 29.2 27th 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 11th 23.01% Power Play % 21.5% 15th 20th 78.85% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 15th

