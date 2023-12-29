The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) host the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a win. The Coyotes defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Ducks (+110) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have put together an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has a record of 6-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).

The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

In 18 of 34 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Ducks Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 106 (17th) Goals 90 (29th) 99 (10th) Goals Allowed 113 (22nd) 26 (11th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 22 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (29th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-5-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Five of Arizona's last 10 contests went over.

The Coyotes' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Coyotes' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Coyotes' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 106 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 99 goals to rank 10th.

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +7 goal differential .

