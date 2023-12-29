Player prop bet options for Clayton Keller, Frank Vatrano and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Keller is Arizona's leading contributor with 30 points. He has 12 goals and 18 assists this season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matias Maccelli has 26 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 20 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

Lawson Crouse Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Lawson Crouse has scored 15 goals and added seven assists through 33 games for Arizona.

Crouse Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 25 points (0.7 per game), with 16 goals and nine assists in 34 games (playing 18:11 per game).

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 14 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 0

