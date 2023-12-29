Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Booker, in his most recent game (December 27 win against the Rockets), posted 20 points, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.0 26.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 7.5 8.2 8.0 PRA -- 40.5 38.8 PR -- 32.3 30.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Hornets

Booker is responsible for taking 15.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.4 per game.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.7 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Allowing 121 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 27.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets concede 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 33 37 6 7 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.