Will Jack McBain light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in two games (two shots).

McBain has zero points on the power play.

He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:31 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

