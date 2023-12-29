Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
Will Jason Zucker light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zucker stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Zucker has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|14:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.