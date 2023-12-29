Kevin Durant will lead the Phoenix Suns (15-15) into a home game against the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) at Footprint Center on Friday, at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Kevin Durant vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1216.7 734.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.8 38.7 Fantasy Rank 9 -

Kevin Durant vs. Terry Rozier Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant is averaging 30.2 points, 5.9 assists and 6.4 boards per game.

The Suns average 115 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 114.5 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a +15 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix records 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in the league) while conceding 41.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

The Suns knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.8% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 12.3 their opponents make while shooting 36% from deep.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 14.4 (25th in the league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Terry Rozier's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Hornets have a -312 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 110.3 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 121 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

Charlotte ranks 25th in the NBA at 41.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 45.1 its opponents average.

The Hornets make 2.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5.

Charlotte forces 13.2 turnovers per game (15th in league) while committing 13.6 (19th in NBA).

Kevin Durant vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 -8.2 Usage Percentage 31.7% 27.8% True Shooting Pct 63.7% 55.5% Total Rebound Pct 9.8% 6.1% Assist Pct 28.4% 31.8%

