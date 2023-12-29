Can we anticipate Lawson Crouse scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • Crouse has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Ducks this season, he has taken three shots and scored two goals.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 20.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:47 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:35 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:22 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

