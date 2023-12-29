Should you bet on Liam O'Brien to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

In three of 34 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 9:58 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:48 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

