Logan Cooley will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Looking to bet on Cooley's props? Here is some information to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Cooley has a goal in three of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cooley has a point in 15 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 12 of 34 games this year, Cooley has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Cooley goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Cooley having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 2 18 Points 1 3 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

