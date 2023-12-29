Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maricopa County, Arizona has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bakersfield Christian High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School - Plano at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Mission College Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Christian High School at Timpview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Gonzaga Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Mountain High School at Capital Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinnacle High School at Clovis West High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
