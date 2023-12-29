Matias Maccelli will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Maccelli's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In six of 34 games this season, Maccelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Maccelli has a point in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Maccelli has an assist in 17 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Maccelli goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 5 26 Points 4 6 Goals 1 20 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.