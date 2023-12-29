Can we count on Michael Carcone lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Carcone's shooting percentage is 29.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:45 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

