Can we anticipate Michael Kesselring lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Kesselring stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Kesselring has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Kesselring has no points on the power play.

Kesselring's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kesselring recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:27 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:46 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 5-2 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:34 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

