Should you wager on Nick Schmaltz to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • Schmaltz has scored in eight of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (eight shots).
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:33 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:25 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:23 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:15 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

