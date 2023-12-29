On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Sean Durzi going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

  • In six of 28 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Durzi averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Avalanche 4 1 3 23:37 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:23 Away W 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

