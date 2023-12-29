The Arizona Coyotes, Sean Durzi among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you're considering a bet on Durzi against the Ducks, we have lots of info to help.

Sean Durzi vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Durzi has averaged 18:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In six of 28 games this season, Durzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Durzi has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 28 games this year, Durzi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Durzi hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Durzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Durzi Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 28 Games 5 20 Points 2 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

