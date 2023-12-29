The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) after losing six road games in a row. The Suns are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 120 - Hornets 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 15.5)

Hornets (+ 15.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-10.8)

Suns (-10.8) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Hornets' .414 ATS win percentage (12-17-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .400 mark (12-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 55.2% of the time this season (16 out of 29). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (17 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 11-9, while the Hornets are 6-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

With 115 points per game on offense, the Suns rank 16th in the NBA. Defensively, they allow 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

With 41.1 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks third-best in the league. It ranks 13th in the league by averaging 44.2 rebounds per contest.

So far this season, the Suns rank 15th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.1 per game.

Phoenix ranks 25th in the NBA at 14.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

The Suns rank 24th in the NBA with 11.6 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.