Suns vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to break a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.
Suns vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-15.5
|231.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 10 times.
- Phoenix's outings this year have an average point total of 229.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns' ATS record is 12-18-0 this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.
- Phoenix has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs Hornets Additional Info
Suns vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|10
|33.3%
|115
|225.3
|114.5
|235.5
|229
|Hornets
|14
|48.3%
|110.3
|225.3
|121
|235.5
|229.1
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have covered the spread twice, and are 3-7 overall, in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total three times.
- In home games, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (5-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-7-0).
- The Suns score six fewer points per game (115) than the Hornets allow (121).
- Phoenix is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 121 points.
Suns vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|12-18
|0-0
|17-13
|Hornets
|12-17
|0-0
|16-13
Suns vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Suns
|Hornets
|115
|110.3
|16
|26
|4-3
|7-6
|6-1
|7-6
|114.5
|121
|16
|25
|6-4
|5-4
|7-3
|2-7
