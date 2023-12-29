The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to break a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -15.5 231.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 10 times.

Phoenix's outings this year have an average point total of 229.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns' ATS record is 12-18-0 this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

Phoenix has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs Hornets Additional Info

Suns vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 10 33.3% 115 225.3 114.5 235.5 229 Hornets 14 48.3% 110.3 225.3 121 235.5 229.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have covered the spread twice, and are 3-7 overall, in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total three times.

In home games, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (5-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-7-0).

The Suns score six fewer points per game (115) than the Hornets allow (121).

Phoenix is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 121 points.

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Suns and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 12-18 0-0 17-13 Hornets 12-17 0-0 16-13

Suns vs. Hornets Point Insights

Suns Hornets 115 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 114.5 Points Allowed (PG) 121 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 6-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-7

