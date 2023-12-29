The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (15-15) ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) currently has three players. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 from Footprint Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Suns are coming off of a 129-113 victory against the Rockets in their last game on Wednesday. Eric Gordon scored a team-best 27 points for the Suns in the victory.

Suns vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Questionable Ankle 6 3.2 1.2 Bradley Beal SG Questionable Ankle 14.7 3.3 3.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf), Mark Williams: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -15.5 231.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.