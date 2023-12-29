How to Watch the Suns vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will try to end a nine-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Suns vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Hornets Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.
- The Suns put up six fewer points per game (115) than the Hornets allow (121).
- Phoenix has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 121 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Suns are putting up 3.7 more points per game (116.7) than they are when playing on the road (113).
- Phoenix is ceding 116.9 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 more points than it is allowing in road games (111.7).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Suns have played better when playing at home this season, sinking 11.7 treys per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Ankle
