The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will try to end a nine-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: Bally Sports

Suns vs Hornets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Suns put up six fewer points per game (115) than the Hornets allow (121).

Phoenix has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 121 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Suns are putting up 3.7 more points per game (116.7) than they are when playing on the road (113).

Phoenix is ceding 116.9 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 more points than it is allowing in road games (111.7).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Suns have played better when playing at home this season, sinking 11.7 treys per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Suns Injuries