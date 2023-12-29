Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Hornets on December 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Terry Rozier and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).
Suns vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: -196)
- The 30.2 points Durant has scored per game this season is 2.7 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (27.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).
- Durant has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|7.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: -189)
- Devin Booker is scoring 27 points per game, 0.5 more than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
- Booker averages 8.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
- He has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: +134)
- The 12 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 1.5 less than his prop total on Friday.
- He has pulled down 10.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (11.5).
- Nurkic averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|7.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- Rozier is averaging 22.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- Rozier averages 7.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Rozier, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
