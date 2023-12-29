Friday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Phoenix Suns (15-15) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Devin Booker as a player to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Suns' Last Game

In their previous game, the Suns defeated the Rockets on Wednesday, 129-113. Eric Gordon scored a team-high 27 points (and added one assist and zero boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Eric Gordon 27 0 1 0 3 7 Kevin Durant 27 10 16 2 1 3 Devin Booker 20 4 7 2 0 1

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posts 30.2 points, 6.4 boards and 5.9 assists per game, making 51.9% of shots from the field and 46.7% from downtown (third in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Booker's numbers on the season are 27.0 points, 5.3 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.0 points, 10.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 2.7 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Gordon posts 13.8 points, 2.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 26.0 4.8 8.0 0.7 0.4 1.5 Kevin Durant 22.6 5.0 4.9 0.7 0.6 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic 9.4 10.4 2.7 0.7 0.7 0.5 Grayson Allen 11.5 2.9 1.5 1.2 0.6 2.1 Eric Gordon 9.3 1.4 1.7 0.7 0.6 1.7

