Will Troy Stecher Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Troy Stecher light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stecher stats and insights
- Stecher has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Stecher has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.