The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Troy Stecher light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

Stecher has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Stecher has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:32 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

