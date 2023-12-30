Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest between the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Broncos, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.
Last time out, the Sun Devils won on Wednesday 80-76 against Fresno State.
Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Santa Clara 66, Arizona State 62
Other Pac-12 Predictions
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Sun Devils' signature win this season came against the South Florida Bulls, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in our computer rankings. The Sun Devils secured the 66-49 win at a neutral site on November 24.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Sun Devils are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-49 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 24
- 75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 117) on November 10
- 70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 136) on November 6
- 76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on December 1
- 72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 195) on November 19
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%
- Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils average 67.8 points per game (158th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (227th in college basketball). They have a +16 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.
