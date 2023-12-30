Can we count on Arizona State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-1 NR NR 88

Arizona State's best wins

Arizona State's signature win this season came in a 76-66 victory on December 1 against the Pacific Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI. In the victory against Pacific, Trayanna Crisp put up a team-best 17 points. Jalyn Brown contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 136/RPI) on November 10

66-49 over South Florida (No. 141/RPI) on November 24

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 145/RPI) on November 6

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on November 19

77-69 over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on November 25

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Sun Devils are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Arizona State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Arizona State has the 87th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Sun Devils have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

ASU's upcoming schedule includes eight games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

