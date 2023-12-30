Arizona State vs. Santa Clara December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This clash will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jalyn Brown: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Tess Heal: 16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Olivia Pollerd: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashley Hiraki: 4.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emma Shaffer: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.