2024 NCAA Bracketology: Arizona Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Arizona and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Arizona ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|47
Arizona's best wins
Arizona captured its best win of the season on November 10, when it grabbed an 87-64 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI. In the win against Northern Arizona, Esmery Martinez amassed a team-high 14 points. Jada Williams chipped in 13 points.
Next best wins
- 91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 116/RPI) on December 17
- 61-52 over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on November 20
- 90-67 over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on November 18
- 70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on November 12
- 81-38 at home over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on December 7
Arizona's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, Arizona has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, Arizona has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Arizona has been given the 62nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.
- Of Arizona's 17 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Arizona's next game
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
