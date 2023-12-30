The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.

In games DePaul shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 345th.

The Blue Demons put up 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.

DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.2% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

When Chicago State gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.4).

The Blue Demons ceded 77.5 points per game in home games, compared to 77.4 on the road.

DePaul drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.

At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are away (69.9).

At home, Chicago State drains 6.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule