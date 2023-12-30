The oddsmakers think the Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles will be a blowout, with the Bulldogs expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14). The action kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-14) 45.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-14) 45.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).

Florida State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Florida State To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

