Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) clashing at Grand Canyon University Arena (on December 30) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for Grand Canyon.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 74, Louisiana Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-5.8)

Grand Canyon (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Grand Canyon is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisiana Tech's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Antelopes are 3-5-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes average 83.4 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per contest (110th in college basketball). They have a +185 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game.

Grand Canyon prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It is recording 40.8 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.0 per contest.

Grand Canyon knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 32.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Antelopes' 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 84.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 64th in college basketball.

Grand Canyon and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Antelopes commit 12.3 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (116th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.