How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 38.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Antelopes are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 37th.
- The 83.4 points per game the Antelopes record are 19.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (63.5).
- When Grand Canyon puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 11-1.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Grand Canyon put up 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did away from home (67.5).
- When playing at home, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
- Grand Canyon averaged 9.7 treys per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Portland
|W 91-63
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 76-64
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/27/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 124-74
|Bryant Fitness Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
