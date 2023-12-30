The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 38.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Antelopes are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 37th.

The 83.4 points per game the Antelopes record are 19.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (63.5).

When Grand Canyon puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 11-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Grand Canyon put up 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did away from home (67.5).

When playing at home, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (69.3).

Grand Canyon averaged 9.7 treys per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule