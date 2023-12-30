The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 38.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Antelopes are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 37th.
  • The 83.4 points per game the Antelopes record are 19.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (63.5).
  • When Grand Canyon puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 11-1.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Grand Canyon put up 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did away from home (67.5).
  • When playing at home, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • Grand Canyon averaged 9.7 treys per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Portland W 91-63 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Sam Houston W 76-64 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/27/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 124-74 Bryant Fitness Center
12/30/2023 Louisiana Tech - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/4/2024 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
1/6/2024 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

