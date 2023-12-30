The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -6.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points seven times.

The average point total in Grand Canyon's outings this year is 151.4, 11.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Antelopes are 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Louisiana Tech (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, eight% less often than Grand Canyon (5-3-0) this season.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 7 87.5% 83.4 159.2 68 131.5 144.9 Louisiana Tech 4 36.4% 75.8 159.2 63.5 131.5 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

The Antelopes score 83.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bulldogs allow.

Grand Canyon is 5-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 5-3-0 3-3 3-5-0 Louisiana Tech 6-5-0 1-1 5-6-0

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Louisiana Tech 14-4 Home Record 9-6 5-5 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.