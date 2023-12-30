The Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) will meet the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grand Canyon vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK Savannah Wheeler: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Courtney Whitson: 10.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.