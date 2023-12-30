If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Northern Arizona and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-1 NR NR 97

Northern Arizona's best wins

Northern Arizona's signature win this season came on November 15 in a 62-60 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks. Trenton McLaughlin led the charge against Seattle U, recording 19 points. Next on the team was Rockwell Reynolds with 13 points.

Next best wins

78-76 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on December 6

76-74 at home over Southern Utah (No. 291/RPI) on December 16

76-75 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on December 9

78-58 at home over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 2

78-69 over VMI (No. 357/RPI) on November 18

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Northern Arizona has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Northern Arizona is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Northern Arizona has the 183rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Lumberjacks' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

NAU has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Omaha Mavericks vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

