Can we count on Northern Arizona to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 72

Northern Arizona's best wins

On December 6 versus the Pacific Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI, Northern Arizona notched its signature win of the season, a 96-65 victory at home. In the victory over Pacific, Taylor Feldman compiled a team-best 11 points. Sophie Glancey contributed 11 points.

Next best wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 105/RPI) on November 24

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on November 19

76-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 244/RPI) on December 30

80-62 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on December 18

81-70 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on December 21

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Northern Arizona has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Northern Arizona is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northern Arizona has been given the 167th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Lumberjacks have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NAU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

