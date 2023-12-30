Saturday's contest features the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) squaring off at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-73 victory for Northern Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 76, Northern Arizona 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-2.3)

Northern Colorado (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Northern Colorado has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northern Arizona, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Bears are 6-3-0 and the Lumberjacks are 4-8-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (334th in college basketball), and give up 75.3 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

The 30.4 rebounds per game Northern Arizona accumulates rank 355th in the nation, 7.1 fewer than the 37.5 its opponents collect.

Northern Arizona hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Northern Arizona forces 13.4 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball) while committing 13.6 (312th in college basketball).

