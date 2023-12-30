Big Sky rivals meet when the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) welcome in the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 44.6% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Arizona has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks rank 349th.

The Lumberjacks' 66.1 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.

Northern Arizona is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.8).

Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

