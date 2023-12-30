Saturday's game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-3) and Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 76-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Arizona, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Lumberjacks enter this matchup after an 81-70 victory against Southern Utah on Thursday.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 64

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

Against the Portland Pilots, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks registered their signature win of the season on November 24, a 66-65 victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Arizona is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lumberjacks are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 96) on November 24

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on December 6

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 218) on November 19

81-70 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 219) on December 21

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 220) on December 9

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67) Sophie Glancey: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Leia Beattie: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Grace Beasley: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Olivia Moran: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while allowing 69.7 per contest to rank 283rd in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

