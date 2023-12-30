Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) are at home in Big Sky action against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are 5.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 150.5 in the matchup.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greeley, Colorado
- Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Northern Colorado
|-5.5
|150.5
Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points just twice this season.
- The average over/under for Northern Arizona's outings this season is 141.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Northern Arizona has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.
- Northern Arizona (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% more often than Northern Colorado (3-6-0) this season.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northern Colorado
|4
|44.4%
|76.9
|143
|77.1
|152.4
|147.6
|Northern Arizona
|2
|16.7%
|66.1
|143
|75.3
|152.4
|144.8
Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Bears had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last year in Big Sky games.
- The Lumberjacks put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
- Northern Arizona has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northern Colorado
|3-6-0
|0-2
|6-3-0
|Northern Arizona
|6-6-0
|4-3
|4-8-0
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northern Colorado
|Northern Arizona
|6-7
|Home Record
|6-8
|3-12
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|70.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-10-0
