In this year's Peach Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The action kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Penn State (-4.5) 49.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Penn State (-4.5) 48.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Penn State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 7-1.
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rebels have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State
To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000
Ole Miss
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

