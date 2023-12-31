Sunday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (8-4) and the Seattle U Redhawks (1-9) matching up at McKale Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-52 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Wildcats dropped their most recent outing 81-69 against Gonzaga on Wednesday.

Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Seattle U 52

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 20, the Wildcats defeated the South Dakota Coyotes (No. 98 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-52.

The Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arizona is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

The Wildcats have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 98) on November 20

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 114) on November 10

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 117) on December 17

90-67 over Memphis (No. 140) on November 18

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 177) on November 6

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) Esmery Martinez: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Breya Cunningham: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 63.0 FG% Helena Pueyo: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

6.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +124 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are allowing 62.3 per contest to rank 146th in college basketball.

