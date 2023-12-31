The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) travel in Pac-12 action versus the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Cardinal are the 191st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.
  • The Wildcats score 93.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 74.7 the Cardinal give up.
  • Arizona is 9-2 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
  • Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center

