The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) travel in Pac-12 action versus the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Cardinal are the 191st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.

The Wildcats score 93.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 74.7 the Cardinal give up.

Arizona is 9-2 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.

Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.

