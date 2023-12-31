How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) travel in Pac-12 action versus the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Cardinal are the 191st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.
- The Wildcats score 93.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 74.7 the Cardinal give up.
- Arizona is 9-2 when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
- Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|W 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
