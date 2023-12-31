The Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) face the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Stanford matchup.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Stanford Moneyline

Arizona vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Arizona has compiled a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Stanford has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Cardinal's 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is only second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but best according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

