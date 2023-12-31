The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) are home in Pac-12 play versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.3% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • Arizona State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 89th.
  • The Sun Devils' 67.7 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 77.9 the Golden Bears give up.
  • Arizona State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).
  • At home, the Sun Devils allowed 65.0 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.4.
  • At home, Arizona State sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) as well.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 TCU L 79-59 Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern L 65-46 Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford W 76-73 Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
1/4/2024 Utah - Desert Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Colorado - Desert Financial Arena

