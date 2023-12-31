Arizona State vs. Cal: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 31
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule will see the California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Arizona State has put together a 4-7-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Cal has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, nine out of the Golden Bears' 12 games have hit the over.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Arizona State, based on its national championship odds (+15000), ranks significantly higher (51st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (122nd).
- The Sun Devils' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).
- The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
