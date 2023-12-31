Sunday's Pac-12 schedule will see the California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline

Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Trends

Arizona State has put together a 4-7-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Cal has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Golden Bears' 12 games have hit the over.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State, based on its national championship odds (+15000), ranks significantly higher (51st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (122nd).

The Sun Devils' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

