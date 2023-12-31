Sunday's Pac-12 schedule will see the California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has put together a 4-7-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Cal has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Golden Bears' 12 games have hit the over.

Arizona State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Arizona State, based on its national championship odds (+15000), ranks significantly higher (51st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (122nd).
  • The Sun Devils' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).
  • The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

