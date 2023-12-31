Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the California Golden Bears (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 11.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 16.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arizona State vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank
141st 76.5 Points Scored 69.0 294th
302nd 76.8 Points Allowed 70.0 155th
100th 38.4 Rebounds 35.8 216th
55th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.2 308th
70th 8.9 3pt Made 6.2 290th
320th 10.9 Assists 12.8 230th
245th 12.6 Turnovers 11.4 148th

