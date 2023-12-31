Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona Wildcats (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Caleb Love: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Keshad Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arizona vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank
72nd 80.3 Points Scored 92.9 2nd
296th 76.0 Points Allowed 67.0 84th
216th 35.8 Rebounds 43.9 10th
330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 11.3 46th
48th 9.3 3pt Made 8.2 122nd
19th 18.0 Assists 21.9 1st
167th 11.6 Turnovers 12.7 253rd

