Bradley Beal plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 133-119 win over the Hornets, Beal tallied six points and seven assists.

Let's look at Beal's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 Assists 4.5 3.7 PRA -- 20.4 PR -- 16.7 3PM 1.5 1.3



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 2.9% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 2.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Beal's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Allowing 110.6 points per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 41.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.3 per game.

The Magic allow 12 made 3-pointers per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

Bradley Beal vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 31 16 5 7 0 0 0 1/21/2023 28 17 4 8 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.