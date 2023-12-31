The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) will look to upset the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Eagles against the Cardinals is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have had the lead six times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Eagles have had the lead eight times, have been behind two times, and have been tied five times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time in 15 games this season.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.0 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.0 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In 15 games this season, the Eagles have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is giving up 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Eagles have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 15 games this season, the Cardinals have been winning after the first half six times and have been behind after the first half nine times.

In 15 games this season, the Eagles have been winning after the first half seven times (5-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half eight times (6-2).

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (3-2 record in those games), lost nine times (0-9), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

In 15 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), lost four times (0-4), and tied two times (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 11.4 points on average in the second half.

